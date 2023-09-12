Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Governors Lane LP

Governors Lane LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide accounts for 3.4% of Governors Lane LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Governors Lane LP owned about 0.07% of Hilton Worldwide worth $26,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,098,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,336,000 after purchasing an additional 269,451 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,233 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,806,000 after acquiring an additional 185,704 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,870,000 after purchasing an additional 50,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.53.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $154.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.39 and a 1 year high of $157.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 12.53%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

