Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,485,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $283,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HON traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,861. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.30. The firm has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

