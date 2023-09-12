HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Holdings Increased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,235 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for approximately 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $84,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in HubSpot by 630.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.76.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at $306,392,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at $306,392,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total value of $1,629,528.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,519 shares in the company, valued at $29,888,022.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,402 shares of company stock worth $26,632,333 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $10.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $532.23. 75,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,448. The company’s fifty day moving average is $529.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of -130.08 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.