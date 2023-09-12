Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Summit Street Capital Management LLC

Summit Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,577 shares during the quarter. Huntsman comprises 3.0% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Huntsman worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Huntsman by 5.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 744,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after purchasing an additional 41,132 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Huntsman by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,767 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HUN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,805. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Stories

