ICON Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $151.32 million and $2.59 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.
About ICON
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 966,708,545 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 966,696,479.3593794 with 966,696,596.0925349 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.15610195 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $3,110,296.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.