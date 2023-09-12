ICON Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $151.32 million and $2.59 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 966,708,545 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 966,696,479.3593794 with 966,696,596.0925349 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.15610195 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $3,110,296.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

