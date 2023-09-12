IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Up to $28.95

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.95, but opened at $29.60. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 89,739 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDYA. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.46.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 164.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Jason Throne sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $52,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $62,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,303 shares in the company, valued at $483,540.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $52,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,822 shares of company stock worth $797,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,265.5% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading

