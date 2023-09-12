ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $1.54

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.61. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 1,208,077 shares trading hands.

ImmunityBio Trading Up 5.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.5% during the first quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 251,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 387.0% during the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.