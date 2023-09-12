ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $1.54

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.61. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 1,208,077 shares trading hands.
ImmunityBio Trading Up 5.8 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.
