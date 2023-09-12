Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,616,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617,203 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises approximately 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.55% of Infosys worth $394,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,239 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,111,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,232,000 after acquiring an additional 841,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,982,000 after acquiring an additional 149,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Infosys by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 8,530,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,766,000 after buying an additional 222,514 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,379,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,557,429. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on INFY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

