Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Greenhouse Funds LLLP

Greenhouse Funds LLLP cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 342,266 shares during the period. Ingersoll Rand comprises about 2.0% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned about 0.10% of Ingersoll Rand worth $23,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.18.

View Our Latest Report on IR

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.