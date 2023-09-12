Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stake Lifted by Goodnow Investment Group LLC

Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll Rand comprises approximately 5.9% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ingersoll Rand worth $35,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $10,578,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 68,716 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Archon Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:IR traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $69.00. 116,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

