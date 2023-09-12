Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lessened its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned 0.55% of Ingredion worth $36,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 14.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.52. 104,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,533. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.46.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $211,329.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,227,262.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,776,447.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

