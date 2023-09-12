InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of IPO traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.72. 111,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$3.74. The company has a market cap of C$243.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.62.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of C$39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 0.4347826 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

