Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Acquires 35 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 432 ($5.41) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($189.21).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 10th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 33 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.71) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($188.31).

EZJ stock traded up GBX 16.68 ($0.21) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 457.78 ($5.73). The stock had a trading volume of 2,428,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,511. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 451.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 478.48. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 582.71 ($7.29). The firm has a market cap of £3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,560.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.26) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.63) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on easyJet from GBX 550 ($6.88) to GBX 570 ($7.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 635 ($7.95) to GBX 585 ($7.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 555 ($6.95).

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

