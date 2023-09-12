Insider Buying: Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT) Insider Purchases 40,786 Shares of Stock

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Free Report) insider David Beck acquired 40,786 shares of Merit Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £19,985.14 ($25,009.56).

Merit Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON MRIT traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 49 ($0.61). The company had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,370. The stock has a market cap of £11.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.50 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Merit Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 25 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 51.25 ($0.64).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 116 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Merit Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Merit Group Company Profile

Merit Group plc develops machine learning tools in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Dods and Merit Data & Technology segments. It offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; political intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

