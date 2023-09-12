Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) is Gratia Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Gratia Capital LLC decreased its stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,107 shares during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment makes up about 7.6% of Gratia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gratia Capital LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Inspired Entertainment worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 66,907 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 235,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 79,108 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $718,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 180,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 74,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,083. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $325.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48.

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

