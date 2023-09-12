Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,133 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $163.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

