International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,964 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,708. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.23. The company has a market cap of $134.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

