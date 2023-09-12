Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 71.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 58,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPLV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.94. The company had a trading volume of 242,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,792. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.17. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

