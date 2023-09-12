Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) is Fourthstone LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the quarter. Investar makes up approximately 4.9% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 9.98% of Investar worth $13,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISTR. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Investar in the third quarter worth about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Investar by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Investar during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Investar from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Investar from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $12.45. 394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,514. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. Investar Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.30. Investar had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

