Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,787 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 269% compared to the typical volume of 756 put options.

In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $617,512.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,305.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $617,512.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,305.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $288,094.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,836,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,463 shares of company stock worth $2,437,201. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $63,495,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,635,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,387,000 after buying an additional 831,041 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $15,056,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 644,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $8,622,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,143,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,072. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 3,804.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

