IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

IONQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IonQ from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Westpark Capital cut shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get IonQ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IonQ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

IonQ Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 250,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in IonQ by 193.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in IonQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in IonQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 2.08. IonQ has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $20.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.