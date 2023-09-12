Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.55.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $11.88.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

