iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Gap Down to $100.17

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.17, but opened at $98.00. iRhythm Technologies shares last traded at $98.00, with a volume of 36,058 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.30.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.87.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $124.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 21.95%. As a group, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

