Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 29th

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Iridium Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 173.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Iridium Communications to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 208.0%.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,236. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.47. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $68.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

