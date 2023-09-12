Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives $68.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

IRDM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IRDM

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -317.78 and a beta of 1.03. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -346.64%.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $59,062,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,202,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 564,367 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 258.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 695,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 501,581 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,200.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 526,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 486,209 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Free Report

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.