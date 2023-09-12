iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stock Position Raised by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.42% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $54,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,928,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,519,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,156,000 after buying an additional 251,688 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,757,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,104,000 after buying an additional 517,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,103,000 after buying an additional 1,211,356 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period.

IEI traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.82. 133,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,746. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $119.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

