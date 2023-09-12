iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Stock Holdings Increased by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,045,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,320 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 6.8% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $53,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,507.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 62,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,048. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.1634 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

