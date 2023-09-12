iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 8.7% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 208,719 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 22,326 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $66.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,220,882 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.12. The company has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

