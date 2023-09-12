iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 166.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Arkos Global Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $257.67 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.35. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.