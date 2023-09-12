iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Family Management Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Family Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.7% of Family Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 86,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,286. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.73.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.