iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lifted by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IJR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,286. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.73.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

