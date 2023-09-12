iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 48.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.66. 2,297,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,227,937. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

