iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 118,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 218,294 shares.The stock last traded at $60.69 and had previously closed at $61.08.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Tech ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

