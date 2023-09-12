iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $14,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 144.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 103,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 670.2% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.30. 126,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,800. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.