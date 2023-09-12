iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Cut by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 60.6% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 35,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.63. 1,352,922 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

