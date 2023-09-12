iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Cut by First Citizens Asset Management Inc.

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,425 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 90.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 197,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,138,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,567,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.01. 2,443,124 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.21. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.