iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after buying an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.01. 2,443,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.21.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

