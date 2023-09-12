iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $104.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,681. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average of $106.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

