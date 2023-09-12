iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Boosted by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,327,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,604,623 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95.
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
