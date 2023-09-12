JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FROG. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

JFrog Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FROG stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. JFrog has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 0.56.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 44,217 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,235,422.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,069,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,525,266.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 44,217 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,235,422.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,069,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,525,266.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $182,391.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,693.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 541,661 shares of company stock worth $15,519,954. 30.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 130,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 857.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 695.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 979,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,143,000 after purchasing an additional 856,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

