JMP Securities Raises Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $100.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.64.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $95.88.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $140,908.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,714.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $140,908.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,714.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $539,449.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at $13,373,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $941,620. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $3,839,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $381,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 513.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

