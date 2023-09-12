JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $47.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.28. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.33, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

