John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 1.80% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $13,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 30,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $53.12. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $56.87. The company has a market cap of $775.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

