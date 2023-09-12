JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Price Target to £115

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £113 ($141.41) to £115 ($143.91) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,145 ($114.44) to GBX 8,805 ($110.19) in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £121.50 ($152.05) to £117 ($146.41) in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPXSY

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Shares of SPXSY stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $75.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49.

(Get Free Report)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.