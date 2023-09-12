JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $52.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Braze from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.47.

Get Braze alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Braze

Braze Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Braze

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $49.59 on Friday. Braze has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $99,207.18. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,687.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Braze news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,111,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $99,207.18. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,687.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,829 shares of company stock worth $22,267,079. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Braze by 19.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.