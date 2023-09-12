JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $55.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.33.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on D

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $47.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $84.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $934,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.