Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$9.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$8.00.

KEL has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.14.

TSE KEL opened at C$7.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.30. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$4.29 and a 1 year high of C$7.38.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$110.06 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.5799197 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.80, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00. Corporate insiders own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

