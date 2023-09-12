Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Position Trimmed by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC cut its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,126 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KDP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.