Keywords Studios’ (KWS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KWS. Barclays lowered their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($40.67) to GBX 2,250 ($28.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($33.79) to GBX 2,000 ($25.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,745 ($34.35).
Get Our Latest Research Report on Keywords Studios
Keywords Studios Stock Down 4.3 %
Keywords Studios Company Profile
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Keywords Studios
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.