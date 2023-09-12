Keywords Studios’ (KWS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KWS. Barclays lowered their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($40.67) to GBX 2,250 ($28.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($33.79) to GBX 2,000 ($25.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,745 ($34.35).

Shares of Keywords Studios stock traded down GBX 63 ($0.79) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,410 ($17.64). 606,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,071. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of GBX 1,262 ($15.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,056 ($38.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2,739.22, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,600.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,122.37.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

