KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.68

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.68 and last traded at $63.44, with a volume of 94493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.17. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

